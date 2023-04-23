NEET 2023: Preparation Strategy To Ace The Medical Entrance Exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the biggest examinations in terms of the number of aspirants who sit for the paper, meeting the dreams of having a ‘Dr.’ tag with their name, settling decently in a career as a doctor, and making a better contribution to society. While the NEET fever runs high, the mantra to fight those jitters is probably to stay calm and to focus on what one has studied throughout the academic sessions. The exam will be held on May 7, this year.

NCERT: It goes without saying that NCERT plays a pivotal role in NEET 2023 preparation. It is true not only for botany and zoology sections but also for physics and chemistry. It would be appropriate to strategise the preparation in which we extend to other resources for an explanation, problems practice, and a clearer understanding of concepts but then return back to NCERT. Facts and figures in NCERT have always been a favourite area for examiners.

Advertisement

Also read| NEET UG 2023: Aspirants Demand Postponement Citing Lack of Preparation Time, Seek Help From PM Modi

Botany and Zoology: Without any prejudice for any subject, it would be wise to believe with our experience, as academicians, that botany and zoology must be prioritised for preparation. While a student attempts these at a faster pace, he builds time for chemistry and physics. This strategy provides a competitive edge to the child.

Avoiding errors: A mistake notebook can be a very effective tool to avoid the repetition of errors and losing marks again and again for the same type of mistakes. In this notebook, the student mentions his favourite mistakes and refers to them every time before sitting for a test. The magic it creates will surprise the student.

Advertisement

Practice papers: Mastery learning can be achieved only through a cycle of testing and retesting. An organised test series always helps in proceeding with better confidence. Practicing NEET sample papers and previous years’ papers must be taken very seriously. Since National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken over the responsibility of conducting the NEET, it follows a very systematic approach towards it. As already highlighted, the NCERT is ‘the bible’ for exam preparation, the questions are observed to be repeated with or without slight variation in the language. They must not be neglected.

Read| Record 20.87 Lakh Applications for NEET This Year, 12 Lakh Female Candidates

Advertisement

Strategy: Students on their part have to make a fresh and more pronounced resolve. A restructuring of the daily schedule, minimising distractions, and efficient management of time and resources are helpful. Students tend to study till the wee hours and sleep far less than adequate hours, this does not help.

Confidence and self-belief are the key factors affecting success. The role of self-discipline, adherence to a healthy dietary regime, conscious resting, and relaxation offer the necessary support to heightened mental activity and body fatigue that may occasionally give a cause for concern. Some physical exercises, yoga, and special relaxation techniques are helpful. It would not be an exaggeration to conclude that having the right strategies in place, ‘NEET’ preparation does become more ‘NEAT’.

Written by Ankit Gupta, Academic Head Medical, Aakash BYJU’S Live

Read all the Latest Education News here