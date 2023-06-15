NEET 2023 Rank 18 Dev Bhatia Aspires to be a Neurosurgeon, Says One Needs to 'Stay Focused'

A native of Ahmedabad, Dev Bhatia has secured the All India Rank 18 in the recently released NEET 2023 results. It was a stringent study regimen that helped him score 715 out of 720. “I put in about 7-8 hours every day on self-study to ensure thorough coverage of all crucial topics," he said. The son of a Chartered Accountant, and a Vastu Shastra specialist, his dedication to consistency and discipline, together with access to a wide range of resources and professional advice, were the key to his success.

To manage stress and stay motivated during my NEET preparation, Dev followed a few strategies. “Maintain a well-balanced routine with adequate rest and exercise. Break down study sessions into smaller, manageable tasks. Stay focused on the end goal, reminding oneself of the passion for the medical field and the potential to make a difference," he told News18.com. He secured 99.999068 percentile.