NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: Declared! Two Students Top Exam With 720/720 Marks

Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 22:03 IST
New Delhi, India
NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 today, June 13. The NEET result 2023 is available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. The agency has also released the category-wise cut-off marks, percentile ranks, and names of all India toppers and merit list. Read More
Rank 1: Prabanjan J, Bora Varun Chakravarthi (720 marks)
Rank 3: Kaustav Bauri (716)
Rank 4: Pranjal Aggarwal (715)
Rank 5: Dhruv Advani (715)
Rank 6: Surya Siddharth N (715)
Rank 7: Shriniketh Ravi (715)
Rank 8: Swayam Shakti Tripathy (715)
Rank 9: Varun S (715)
Rank 10: Parth Khandelwal (715)
Rank 11: Ashika Aggarwal (715)
Rank 12: Saya Pradhan (715)
Rank 13: Harhit Bansal (715)
Rank 14: Shashank Kumar (715)
Rank 15: Kanchani Reddy (715)
Rank 16: Shubham Bansal (715)
Rank 17: Bhaskar Kumar (715)
Rank 18: Dev Bhatia (715)
Rank 19: Arban Pati (715)
Rank 20: Shashank Sinha (715)
“Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms," a senior NTA official told PTI.
Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates with 1.39 lakh candidates followed by Maharashtra with 1.31 lakh and Rajasthan also with more than 1 lakh.
Total candidates registered - 20,87,462
Total candidates appeared - 20,38,596
Total candidates passed - 11,45,976
NTA has declared the NEET UG 2023 results which saw two students scoring full marks.
The NEET UG cut-off for this year will be calculated on the basis of the difficulty level of the NEET question paper, the total number of available seats, and the total number of candidates appearing for the NEET 2023 examination.
When reviewing the results, students should verify the following information:
1. Personal details, including the candidate’s name and the names of their guardians.
2. Exam centre name.
3. Exam date and venue.
4. Correct spelling of all details.
5. Accurate calculation of marks.
6. Roll number.
7. Correct spelling of the student’s name.
8. Verification of correct answers.
9. Test booklet code and number.
10. Mother’s name.
11. Father’s name.
Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the result link to proceed.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials.
Step 5: Submit it to access your NEET 2023 result.
There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the NEET answer sheets, states NTA. This is because the OMRs are machine gradable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all.
Reservation Policy of the Central Government in All India Quota seats (Govt./Govt. aided/National Institutes/Central Universities) counseling is as follows:
– SC: 15 per cent
– ST: 7.5 per cent
– PwB: 5 per cent
– OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 27 per cent
– EWS: 10 per cent
Candidates can calculate their probable score using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, in section A, for each correct answer an applicant will receive four marks. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Though there will be no deduction in marks for questions that are not attempted. In section B, there is no negative marking.
The percentile score is not marks obtained by students. Percentile is the relative marks. The cut-off score depends upon a number of factors including the number of students who took the exam, the total seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam. More than 20 lahks registered for the exams this year.
|STATE
|PRIVATE COLLEGE SEATS
|GOVT COLLEGES SEATS
|Delhi
|1,247
|250
|Maharashtra
|4,825
|5070
|Uttar Pradesh
|4,303
|4750
|Uttarakhand
|700
|450
|Chandigarh
|150 seats
|—
|Chhattisgarh
|956
|600
|Gujarat
|3,700
|2000
|Haryana
|710
|950
|Jharkhand
|680
|250
|Madhya Pradesh
|2180
|1900
|Himachal Pradesh
|770
|150
|Bihar
|1,515
|900
|Punjab
|800
|950
|Rajasthan
|3,055
|950
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,047
|100
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,485
|2850
|Tamil Nadu-
|5,225
|5500
|Karnataka
|3,150
|6995
|Kerala
|1,555
|2700
|West Bengal
|3225
|1000
|Odisha
|1,375
|750
|Telangana
|1,840
|3200
Ahead of the result, candidates can calculate their probable score using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, in section A, for each correct answer candidates will receive four marks. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Though there will be no deduction in marks for questions that are not attempted. In section B, there is no negative marking.
— SANJAY GANDHI POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, LUCKNOW
— BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY, VARANASI
— KING GEORGE’S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW
— ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH
Students pursuing MBBS need to complete the course within nine years from the date of admission, while they will get only four attempts to clear the first year, according to the new regulations issued by the National Medical Commission. “Under no circumstances, the student shall be allowed more than four attempts for first year (MBBS) and no student shall be allowed to continue undergraduate medical course after nine years from the date of admission into the course," the NMC said…read more
2022- Tanishka (715 marks)
2021- Mrinal Kutteri (720 marks)
2020- Soyeb Aftab (720 marks)
2019- Nitin Khandelwal (701 marks)
2018- Kalpana Kumari (691 marks)
As per the media reports, NTA will upload the NEET result 2023 link on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in after 10 pm. The NEET UG results committee meeting will also be held shortly.
tep 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage or in the latest updates section.
Step 3: Click on the result link to proceed.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: Submit it to access your NEET 2023 result.
In Manipur, NEET was not held on May 7. A total of 8,753 candidates of the state wrote the exam on June 6 in 11 cities in various parts of the country, including Imphal. Answer key of June 6 and May 7 exams have been published and objection windows are closed. Now candidates are waiting for the final results to be announced.
A total of 20,87,449 candidates appeared for NEET UG 2023 exam held on May 7 while 8,753 candidates appeared for the re-exam held on June 6, as per the National Testing Agency.
There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the NEET answer sheets, states NTA. This is because the OMRs are machine gradable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all.
50 new medical colleges have been approved in the following states: Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With the approval, the colleges have added 8,195 undergraduate seats.
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or install and open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Now, register using your mobile number.
Step 3: Choose NEET from the drop-down box
Step 4: Fill in the required credentials and proceed
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen
- Attendance in the exam
- Number of qualified candidates
- Category-wise cut-offs
- All India toppers
- Subject-wise score
- Total score
- All India rank of the candidate and other information.
Students need their NEET admit cards to check their results. The roll number of the unique id numbers mentioned on the hall ticket will be needed to check scores. Students also need to match their scorecard with their admit card to ensure details such as the exam centre and other details are mentioned correctly.
It will also be providing the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The counseling process for selected candidates who clear the exam will be handled by the Ministry of Health.
Over 20 lakh candidates took the exam this year. The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023.
Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.
Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the minimum mark is 40 percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45 percentile in the case of the general category and the 40 percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.