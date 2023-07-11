NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2023 Dates To Release Soon, Check Details

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 counselling dates soon. Once the schedule is out, candidates can check it on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. Students who have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) this year, can apply for the Ayush courses which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Naturopathy, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

To participate in the Ayush UG counselling, candidates will first have to register themselves on the official website of AACCC. The Ayush counselling is conducted for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programmes.

The respective counselling committee holds the Ayush NEET UG counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats at the government-aided medical colleges, government, central universities, deemed universities, and national institutes on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India (GoI). On the other hand, state quota counselling is conducted by the respective state authorities.

The NEET Ayush counselling will be held in two rounds to fill the All India Quota (AIQ) seats of 15 per cent. Meanwhile, a mop-up round of counselling will be conducted separately for deemed/central universities and private colleges. Subsequently, the state counselling authorities will hold the NEET Ayush counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of seats.

AYUSH NEET COUNSELLING 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the registration tab and register yourself.

Step 3: Fill out the application form as asked along with the choices of colleges and courses offered.

Step 4: Then pay the application fee and submit the form.