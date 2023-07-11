Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2023 Dates To Release Soon, Check Details

The NEET Ayush counselling will be held in two rounds to fill the All India Quota. Once the counselling schedule is out, candidates can check it at aaccc.gov.in

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 17:52 IST

New Delhi, India

To participate in the Ayush UG counselling, candidates will first have to register themselves on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in (Representative Image)
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 counselling dates soon. Once the schedule is out, candidates can check it on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. Students who have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) this year, can apply for the Ayush courses which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Naturopathy, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

To participate in the Ayush UG counselling, candidates will first have to register themselves on the official website of AACCC. The Ayush counselling is conducted for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programmes.

The respective counselling committee holds the Ayush NEET UG counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats at the government-aided medical colleges, government, central universities, deemed universities, and national institutes on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India (GoI). On the other hand, state quota counselling is conducted by the respective state authorities.

The NEET Ayush counselling will be held in two rounds to fill the All India Quota (AIQ) seats of 15 per cent. Meanwhile, a mop-up round of counselling will be conducted separately for deemed/central universities and private colleges. Subsequently, the state counselling authorities will hold the NEET Ayush counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of seats.

AYUSH NEET COUNSELLING 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1:  Go to the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2:  On the homepage, look for and click on the registration tab and register yourself.

Step 3:  Fill out the application form as asked along with the choices of colleges and courses offered.

Step 4:  Then pay the application fee and submit the form.

    • AYUSH NEET UG 2023: Counselling rounds

    • Ayush All India Quota: There will be a total of three rounds of AIQ online counselling (which is Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 or mop-up round). Seats that are vacant under AIQ after Round 3 or the mop-up round will be transferred or sent back to the respective states.
    • Ayush Central Universities/National Institutes: Under this, there will be four rounds of counselling namely - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 or mop-up round, and finally the stray vacancy round. The Round 1, 2 and 3 or mop-up round will be held online by the AACCC. Meanwhile, the stray vacancy round will be administered by the respective Central University/National Institute (during this process the AACCC will send the list of selected candidates to the respective Central University/ National Institute).
    • Deemed University: There is also a total of four rounds of counselling that is Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 or mop-up round and stray vacancy round. All the undergraduate and postgraduate seats of deemed universities are un-reserved, i.e., the reservation policy of the central government is not applicable.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 17:52 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 17:52 IST
