NEET PG 2023: CEE Kerala Extends Counselling Registration For A Day

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has extended the registration date for NEET PG counselling 2023 to July 20, 2023. Candidates who meet the requirements may submit an online application at cee.kerala.gov.in. The mop-up round and the stray vacancy round are the two stages of the counseling procedure. Following the initial counseling, the remaining seats will be filled during the mop-up round, and any open seats will be filled during the stray vacancy round.

For a smooth and successful counseling procedure, candidates are urged to carefully follow the instructions and guidelines provided on the CEE Kerala website.

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the CEE Kerala website’s official website.

Step 2: Locate and click on the Kerala NEET PG Counseling 2023 part of the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully read the directions and terms listed on the counseling website.

Step 4: Complete the online application form with accurate information about your identity and education.

Step 5: Use the available online payment methods to pay the needed application cost.

Step 6: Upload the required paperwork, which includes your NEET PG 2023 scorecard, your medical license, your caste certificate (if applicable), your proof of residency, and a passport-sized photo.

Before submitting the application, double-check all the data you’ve entered. Keep a copy of the application form and payment receipt you sent for your records.