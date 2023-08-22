NEET PG 2023: Counselling Registration For Round 2 Concludes Today at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling’s second phase is coming to a close, and today, August 22, at noon, the online registration window will end. In order to complete the registration process for round 2 of NEET PG 2023 counselling, candidates are to visit the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website at mcc.nic.in as soon as possible. It is critical to remember that the payment option will be available till 8 PM today.

The opportunity to reset your NEET PG 2023 registration was available till 10 AM today for individuals who were thinking about doing so. An official statement posted on the MCC website verified this information.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2: How to register

Step 1. Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website for NEET PG admissions.

Step 2. On the webpage that appears, select the MCC NEET PG Counselling option.

Step 3. A new login page would appear.

Step 4. Fill in your application number and date of birth.

Step 5. On the second round counselling portal, fill out the NEET PG 2023 registration form and submit it.

Step 6. Download the NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 registration form and take a print out of the same for future records.

The option locking window will begin at 3 PM today and end at 11:55 PM tonight, according to the NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule. A total of four rounds of NEET PG 2023 counselling will take place: rounds 1, 2, 3, and stray vacancy round. Based on the options that candidates selected during the registration session, a merit list for NEET PG counselling would be created. On August 25, the results of the second round of seat allocation for NEET PG 2023 will be published on the MCC’s official website.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2: Important points to remember

1. Candidates who applied for NEET PG 2023 Round-1 but did not receive a seat are not obliged to submit a second application.

2. Candidates who did not register in Round 1 with full payment of fees must do so in order to participate in Round 2.

3. Candidates who forfeit their seats or did not report in round one do not need to register again.