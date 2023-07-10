NEET UG, PG 2023 Counselling Registration to Begin From July 15? Here's What We Know So Far

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PostGraduate, Undergraduate registrations for counselling is likely to begin from July 15. Preliminary media reports suggest likewise however there is no official confirmation from the Medical Counselling Committee. NEET PG, UG counselling dates for 2023 will be announced shortly on the official website, mcc.nic.in, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), once the schedule for counselling is made public.

The NEET PG, UG score will be used to determine admission to PG medical degrees for the 50% All India Quota (AIQ). Students who fulfill the standards of the All India Quota (AIQ) will be permitted to take part in the counseling process. Students who aced the NEET PG 2023 exam are also urged to apply for state quota seats through the state where they now reside. On March 4, the NEET PG 2023 was conducted, and on March 14, the results were made available.

The states and the union territory will compile the category-by-category merit list for the state quota seats in accordance with their respective qualifications and any applicable rules. On June 16, the merit list for the AIQ seats was made accessible. Applicants who satisfy the qualifications for the AIQ seats must register themselves on the MCC website in order to take part in the NEET PG counseling 2023. Applicants must enter their complete name, date of birth, NEET PG 2023 application number, security password, and other details in order to acquire their login credentials.