NEET PG 2023 Counselling To Begin Soon, Check Update

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently announced that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling would commence shortly. In addition, the NMC also confirmed the availability of approved PG Board Speciality seats this year for seat matrix preparation.

According to the most recent notification issued by the NMC, the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) received 2,828 applications from medical institutions for the validation and renewal of PG medical qualifications in 2022. The commission reported that 1,870 applications have already been deliberated upon by the PG medical board, and the remaining requests are now being processed.

The notification went on to state that the NEET PG 2023 counselling would start soon, based on the NEET admission scores. As a result, applications for admission in the academic year 2023–2024 will be examined for the broad speciality seats that are available and previously authorised by the medical colleges. It further stated that the seat matrix would be established adequately and that medical colleges may limit the number of seats under exceptional circumstances.