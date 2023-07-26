NEET PG 2023: MCC to Conduct Online Counselling For 100% Seats in Stray Vacancy Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will administer online counselling for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 for 100 per cent of seats in deemed universities.

The decision by the National Medical Commission (NMC) is in accordance with Supreme Court orders. This new directive is designed to address the issue of seat blockage as well as complaints or court proceedings relating to counselling.

“As per the orders of the Supreme Court, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall conduct online counselling for stray vacancy round for 100% seats in deemed universities in UG and PG courses," a notice released by the NMC dated July 24 read.

In the notification, the Commission has asked all the state counselling agencies to establish the required arrangements for conducting counselling in online mode for all rounds, including stray vacancy rounds, in private medical colleges beginning in the academic year 2023-24. It has further stated that no institute or college should conduct physical counselling, such as the stray vacancy round.

On July 20, MCC released the NEET PG 2023 counselling dates. Candidates who are going to take part in the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate Counselling 2023 can check the complete schedule on the official website atmcc.nic.in.

The online registration for NEET PG counselling will begin on July 27 and the last date to apply for Round 1 is August 1 till 12 noon. Meanwhile, the payment facility will be available for candidates till 8 PM. According to the schedule, candidates will be able to complete the choice-filling process from July 28 to August 2. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 5.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2023’ link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: A pdf file displaying the schedule will open up on the screen.