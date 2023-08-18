NEET PG 2023: Registration For Round 2 Counselling to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee has notified the revised dates for round 2 NEET PG 2023 counselling registrations. According to the official website’s announcement, the NEET PG 2023 registration procedure will begin today, August 18 and run until September 1. The link to register for NEET PG 2023 will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As a result of the MCC extending the deadline for candidates to withdraw from consideration for the first round of counselling, the round two registration date had reportedly been extended. The final day to register for the second round, according to the official timetable, is August 22 at noon and the payment window will be available until 8 PM.

The preliminary seat matrix for participating institutes is also expected to be issued today. From August 19 to August 22 at 11:55 p.m., candidates must complete the choice-filling procedure. The NEET PG second-round seat allocation results will be announced on August 25. The seat allocation process will take place between August 23 and August 24.

Candidates must upload all required documentation to the MCC portal by August 26 and they must then report to their assigned colleges between August 27 to September 4. Candidates who intend to participate in the second round of NEET PG counselling must re-register. Those who passed the NEET PG 2023 examinations but were unable to obtain a seat in the first round of allocation can apply and participate in the second round.

NEET PG COUNSELLING 2023 ROUND 2: STEPS TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the MCC’s official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the NEET PG 2023 registration link on the website.

Step 3: Log in with your NEET PG 2023 registration number, security pin and any other necessary credentials.

Step 4: Complete the NEET PG Round 2 counselling registration application form by providing the required details.

Step 5: After you’ve entered all of your information, deposit the registration fee.