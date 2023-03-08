NEET PG 2023 Result by March, Check MCC Counselling, Cut-off and Seats

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 on March 5. According to the analysis of experts in media reports, the difficulty level of the exam has been described as easy to moderate. The result of NEET PG 2023 will be available on the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in by March 31, NBE has announced in its notification earlier.

Along with the results of NEET PG 2023, the board will also announce the cut-off, toppers list. Candidates will be able to download NEET PG 2023 scorecard from the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2023 cut-off for general category candidates is the 50th percentile, while the cut-off for reserved category is the 40th percentile. The previous year’s cut-off for the general category was 275 marks. For SC, ST, and OBC, it was 245 and 260 for general-PH category candidates.

NEET PG merit list 2023 will be prepared on the basis of rank obtained by the candidates. After the release of the merit list, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counseling process, which is expected to start after four months.

MCC will conduct counseling for 50 per cent of All India Quota or AIQ seats, 100 per cent state quota seats, deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, and private institutes. The remaining 50 per cent of AIQ seats will be filled under NEET PG counseling 2023 conducted by the respective state counseling authorities.

Through NEET PG, as many as 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma and 1,338 DNB CET seats are filled across medical colleges. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of NEET PG 2023 results, choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other relevant factors.

NEET PG 2023 aspirants had earlier demanded postponement of the exam by 2-3 months but National Medical Commission refused to defer the dates. Several students had also approached Supreme Court to delay the exam citing a lack of preparation time. However, the apex court dismissed the plea and the exam was conducted on time. NBEMS had said that conducting the exam as per schedule will help bring the academic calendar back on track after delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

