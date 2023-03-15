NEET PG 2023 Result Declared at natboard.edu.in, How to Check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG result comprises the roll number and marks scored (out of 800) of all students who appeared for the entrance test.

Meanwhile, the scorecard can be downloaded from the official website at nbe.edu.in from Saturday, March 25 onwards. The NEET PG 2023 exam was conducted on March 5 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The computer-based test (CBT) was held at various centres across the country. More than 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG exam this year.

NEET PG Result 2023: How to Check Score

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - ‘Result of NEET-PG 2023 result’ that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: The NEET PG result notice will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click on view the NEET PG result link.

Step 5: The scorecard (PDF file) will appear on screen.

Step 6: Check the file and search for your roll number. Save and download too.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Soon after the result was announced, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter and congratulated students who qualified for the exam. “The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results," Mandaviya’s post read.

The Union Minister further lauded the NBEMS for successfully conducting the exams. “NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!" he added.

This entrance test is a qualifying and ranking exam in the country for candidates seeking admission to numerous postgraduate Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and diploma courses in India’s government or private medical colleges. NEET PG is organised by the National Board of Examinations, while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is in charge of the counselling and seat allocation process.

