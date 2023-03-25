NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Expected Today on nbe.edu.in, Know how to Download

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 scorecard today, March 25. The individual scorecards for medical aspirants can be downloaded from the NBE official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2023 scorecard will include the name of the candidate, roll number, date of birth, parents’ name, category, scores, the total number of responses, and rank secured.

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023," the official notice read.

NBEMS released the NEET PG 2023 results on March 14. Candidates whose names were mentioned in the PDF document/file will be able to download their scorecards today. This year, more than 2 lakh students appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exam. The NEET PG exam result was announced in a PDF file that comprised the application id, roll number, rank and score secured.

NEET PG 2023 SCORECARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit NBEMS’s official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 scorecard link on the homepage when available.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your login details on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The NEET PG 2023 scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check the scores properly mentioned on the card. Download the page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the NEET PG scorecard for further reference.

NBEMS conducted the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5. The board conducted the entrance exam for medical candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma programmes for admission session 2023-24.

The NEET PG 2023 Counselling is expected to begin from July 15 onwards. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the official schedule on their main site at mcc.nic.in, once the counselling dates are finalised.

For the unversed, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate is conducted by the National Board of Examinations while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the counselling and the seat allocation process for candidates.

