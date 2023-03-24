NEET PG 2023 Scorecards to Release Tomorrow; Check How to Download

The scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 are likely to be out tomorrow, March 25. The scorecards will be made available to NEET PG 2023 candidates online at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The results were announced by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 14. The entrance exam result was announced in a PDF document that included the roll number, application id, rank and score secured.

According to an official notice released earlier, the board had informed that the individual scorecard can be downloaded from March 25. “Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023," the official notice reads. It is to be noted that the NEET PG 2023 individual scorecard will comprise the marks secured (out of 800), rank secured and the qualifying status of the candidate.

The NEET PG 2023 exam was conducted on March 5 with attendance from over 2 lakh candidates. The exam was conducted despite the apprehension of many students who were demanding a delay of NEET PG 2023 for extra time for preparation. However, the government refused to delay the exam and the exams were conducted as per schedule after a green signal from the Supreme Court.

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the NEET PG 2023 scorecard link when available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The NEET PG 2023 scores will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the score properly on the card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the scorecard for further reference or need.

The board conducted the NEET PG 2023 exam for students seeking admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma programmes for admission session 2023-24. The counselling process for the same is expected to begin from July 15 onwards. The exam is conducted by the NBEMS while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is in charge of the counselling and the seat allocation process.

