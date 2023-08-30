NEET PG Counselling 2023: Final Result for Round 2 Delayed After AP High Court Order

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a delay in the final result of the NEET PG 2023 round 2 owing to interim orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the matter of ‘Jangeti Meghana Satya Sai Durga Dharani vs. The Union of India & Ors’.

“It is informed herein that the Final result for Round 2 of NEET (PG)-2023 was scheduled to be released on 28.08.2023. However, the same is delayed due to interim orders passed by the Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Amravati in W.P No. 22245 of 2023 in the matter of “Jangeti Meghana Satya Sai Durga Dharani vs The Union of India & Ors," read the notice.

Candidates are further advised to keep in touch with the committee’s website for related updates on the NEET PG 2023 round 2 final result. On August 29, MCC declared the provisional seat allotment result for NEET PG 2023 round 2. Candidates who registered for round 2 can check the provisional results at the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG COUNSELLING ROUND 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to MCC’s official portal at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and select the ‘PG Medical’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to check the result of the ‘NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allocation’.

Step 4: On the new window, log in the credentials as asked. Then click on submit.

Step 6: The NEET PG provisional seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download it.

Candidates who have been provisionally offered seats in round 2 of counselling are advised to report to the allotted college/institute to confirm their admission status. The reporting to colleges/institutes will take place from August 29 to September 5.