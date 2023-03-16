NEET PG Counselling 2023 Likely to Commence On July 15

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 from July 15. Candidates will have to submit their online applications for NEET PG Counselling on the official website of www.mcc.nic.in. Registrations done by candidates via any other mode will not be accepted by the committee.

It is to be noted that a separate handbook or bulletin regarding the details of the counselling process and reservation seats will also be released soon by the Committee for NEET PG 2023. For NEET PG counselling, there will be four rounds which include round 1, round 2 in AIQ, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. All four rounds will be conducted by the committee.

On March 14, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the NEET PG 2023 results. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at natboard.edu.in. The scorecard for the same can be downloaded from the main site from March 25 onwards. The NEET PG result includes the roll number and marks scored (out of a total of 800) of all students who appeared in the exam.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the health minister demanding the counselling process be held early. “A long wait till August is unjustifiable," the association said.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Process

For admission to MD, MS, DNB, and diploma courses, the NEET PG cut-off is 291 for general and EWS categories, 274 for general-PWBD categories and 257 for SC, ST and OBC candidates. The NEET PG 2023 cut-off for general category candidates is the 50th percentile, while the cut-off for reserved category is the 40th percentile. The previous year’s cut-off for the general category was 275 marks. For SC, ST, and OBC, it was 245 and 260 for general-PH category candidates.

NEET PG merit list 2023 will be prepared on the basis of rank obtained by the candidates. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is in charge of the seat allocation and counselling process.

