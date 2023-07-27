NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Begin Today at mcc.nic.in, How To Register

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin accepting online registrations for the first round of NEET PG counselling 2023 from today, July 27. Candidates who qualify for the postgraduate medical counselling for the 50% all India quota and other seats after being shortlisted for the medical entrance exam must register on the website, mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling registration page is scheduled to close on August 1 at 12 PM, while the fee payment window will be open till 8 PM on the same day.

After completing registration, applicants have between July 28 and August 2 to fill out and lock their choices in. They must lock in their choices on August 2 between 3 PM and 11:55 PM. On August 5, the results of the first round of NEET PG seat allocation will be released by MCC. Following that, shortlisted candidates must report to their designated universities between August 7 and August 13. On August 17, the second round of registration will begin. A round for stray openings would follow the three rounds of NEET PG counselling held by MCC.

Advertisement

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the medical counselling committee’s official website at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for PG counselling registration.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “new registration" and enter the necessary credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the NEET PG counselling 2023 application form

Step 5: List your preferred courses and colleges in the order you want them to be assigned.

Step 6: Submit your preferences and pay the NEET PG counselling fee.

Advertisement

Step 7: Download the NEET PG counselling application form and print a copy of it for future records.