NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2023’s seat allocation results for the second round have been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). On the official website, mcc.nic.in, applicants who filled out college and course preferences for MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 admissions to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical and dental institutions may examine the results of their seat allotment.

Students must upload all the required documentation to the MCC site by tomorrow, August 29. The shortlisted candidates must report to the designated institute with all original paperwork between August 29 and September 5. On September 6, colleges will validate the information of the applicants who have enrolled themselves before submitting it to MCC. Candidates who do not have original credentials or documentation may be denied admission to the assigned Medical / Dental Colleges.

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates may check and download the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Navigate to MCC’s official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the PG medical tab.

Step 3: Next, click on the direct link to view the results of the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allocation.

Step 4: On the screen, a new result login window will open.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials as prompted.

Step 6: The NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 for round 2 will be presented in a new window.

Step 7: Review the results and save them for future use.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents required

Candidates should carry the original documents listed below while physically reporting to their allocated college.

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

–– Admit Card issued by NBE.

–– NEET PG 2023 result or rank letter issued by NBE.

–– Mark sheets of MBBS, BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional exams.

–– MBBS, BDS degree certificate, provisional certificate

–– Internship Completion Certificate