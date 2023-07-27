NEET SS 2023 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Check Exam Schedule

Dates for the NEET SS 2023 have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). NEET SS 2023 application forms have been made available from 3 PM today, July 27, and the examination will take place on September 9 and 10. Candidates can register for the NEET SS until 11:55 PM. on August 16. Candidates who satisfy the NEET SS 2023 prerequisites can submit their applications at natboard.edu.in. Additionally, NBEMS has published the NEET SS 2023 brochure, which will include information on eligibility for participation, the rules and regulations of the test, the curriculum, and other subject matter.

The NEET SS 2023 results will be announced on September 30. Candidates are encouraged by the medical board to thoroughly read the information bulletin before submitting their application.

“Pursuant to the approval of the MoHFW, Govt. of India vide its letter dated 24.07.2023 and approval of the National Medical Commission (NMC) vide its letter dated 11.07.2023, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-SS 2023 on 9th and 10th September 2023 at various examination centers across the country," stated the official notice

NEET SS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The NEET SS 2023 is open to applicants who presently hold a recognised postgraduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate (MD, MS, or DNB), or who anticipate obtaining one by September 30, 2023.

NEET SS 2023 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the NBEMS official website for NEET SS registrations at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the link for NEET SS application 2023 on the the website.

Step 3: A new window will open, in which you will have to enter your login information.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload any required documentation.

Step 5: Pay the required NEET SS 2023 fees .

Step 6: Download and print the NEET SS 2023 application form for future records.

NEET SS 2023 : Examination fee