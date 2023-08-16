NEET SS 2023 Registration Closes Today, Steps to Apply at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will close the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 today. Candidates who have still not registered for the medical examination can register themselves at the official website, nbe.edu.in. The application forms have been made available from July 27.

NBEMS has published the NEET SS 2023 brochure, which will include information on eligibility for participation, the rules and regulations of the test, the curriculum, and other subject matter. The examination will take place on September 9 and 10. As per the schedule, the NEET SS 2023 results will be announced on September 30.

Also read| MAH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 Round One Merit List Declared At llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Advertisement

The NEET SS 2023 application is open to candidates who presently hold a recognised postgraduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate (MD, MS, or DNB), or who anticipate obtaining one by September 30, 2023.

Below are the steps candidates can follow to register themselves for counselling:

NEET SS 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the NBEMS official website for NEET SS registrations at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Select the link for NEET SS application 2023 on the website.

Step 3: A new window will open, in which you will have to enter your login information.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload any required documentation.

Step 5: Pay the required NEET SS 2023 application fees.

Step 6: Download and print the acknowledgement form for future records.