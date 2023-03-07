NEET SS Counselling 2022: Resident Doctors Urge MCC to Conduct Special Mop-up Round For 900 Vacant Seats

About 900 vacant seats even after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022 mop-up round counselling conducted by the MCC, claims the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA). Resident doctors have now requested the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct a special mop-up round to fill vacant NEET SS seats.

The concerns regarding a large number of seats going vacant even after two rounds of counselling were raised multiple times by FORDA last year as well. MCC has already conducted a special-mop-up round for the remaining seats following the exam held last year.

“We can’t let these precious seats go waste! Even after a mop-up round for NEETSS2022, around 900 seats are lying vacant. As the Hon’ble court remarked- ‘these seats are national assets’. Requesting @DghsIndia @NMC_IND to conduct MOP UP-round 2," the association tweeted.

Meanwhile, in February, the Supreme Court allowed a few candidates to surrender their seats during the first two rounds of MCC NEET SS counselling 2022. A counselling notice dated February 14 included those seats in the list of available seats.

MCC conducted the special mop-up round to fill up a total of 1,500 seats. However, despite holding the special mop-up round, more than 500 seats still remain vacant. According to data from FORDA, there are about 900 seats which are lying vacant for NEET SS 2022. Additionally, more candidates have filed petitions requesting similar relief and are currently awaiting a judgement.

Through an official notice, the federation said that these seats are national assets and should not go vacant. They have further suggested another mop-up round for NEET SS counselling 2022 keeping in mind the larger interest of the students and citizens who stand to benefit from having more super speciality doctors in the country. The federation also requested MCC to add the seats which were allotted to students and did not join the new NEET SS mop-up round counselling.

