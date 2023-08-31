NEET SS Postponed, New Dates To Release Soon At natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has postponed the NEET SS examination due to G20 Summit. The Board will announce fresh dates for the examination. Candidates can track developments by following News18.com. The NEET SS exam was supposed to be executed on September 9 and 10, 2023, however, it has been postponed because of the 18th G20 Summit, which will be place in Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023.

The updated NEET-SS 2023 nationwide schedule will soon be announced on the NBEMS website. The NEET-SS 2023 test will be conducted via computers. The examination will be conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon. NEET SS question paper will have a total of 150 questions that must be answered in two and a half hours.

NEET SS 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The NEET SS 2023 was open to applicants who presently hold a recognised postgraduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate (MD, MS, or DNB), or who anticipate obtaining one by September 30, 2023.

NEET SS 2023: EXAMINATION FEES

For each group in which they opt to take the examination, candidates had paid a fee of Rs. 4250. For instance, a candidate with an MD in paediatrics who decides to take the examinations for both the medical and paediatric groups would need to pay Rs. 4250 + 4250 = 8500.