NEET SS Registration Closes Tomorrow, Steps To Register At natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the NEET SS application portal tomorrow, August 16. Candidates can register for the entrance exam for admission to DM and MCh programs by logging in at the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in. On September 9 and September 10 for various groups, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be administered.

NEET SS 2023: STEPS TO REGISTER

Step 1- Visit the NBE website at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2- To register for the NEET SS, click the link on the tab that mentions NEET SS Registration 2023 .

Step 3- Enter your personal information and educational background in the NEET SS application.

Step 4- Upload the necessary papers in the designated formats.

Step 5- Application fees must be paid online.

Step 6- Submit and save the NEET SS application form.

Two photos must be uploaded by applicants when filling out the NEET SS application. While completing the online application form, a real-time photo shot with the webcam or computer’s built-in camera must be uploaded. A second recent photo that is no older than three months must also be provided. Photographs and scanned copies of a person’s thumbprint and signature must adhere.

Candidates must have earned a postgraduate degree from an accredited institution, such as an MD, MS, DNB, or its equivalent, by September 15, 2023, in order to be eligible to sit for the NEET SS 2023 exam. The commencement of the academic year is set on October 15.

NEET SS 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The NEET SS 2023 is open to applicants who presently hold a recognised postgraduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate (MD, MS, or DNB), or who anticipate obtaining one by September 30, 2023.