NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Released on neet.nta.nic.in, How to Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 admit cards. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official NTA NEET website - neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.

Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth. The official NEET 2023 website has provided two links to access the NEET hall ticket. NTA had earlier issued exam city information slips for NEET UG to inform candidates in advance about where the NEET exam centre will be located.

On the NEET exam day, a printout of the admit card along with other asked documents and photographs will be required. The NEET UG 2023 admit card will mention details such as candidates’ roll numbers, exam centre details, exam venue, reporting time, and personal information among others. Additionally, the hall ticket will also include instructions for the exam, dress code and things allowed or not inside the exam hall.

It is to be noted that the NEET UG 2023 admit card will also contain a self-declaration form, which is a mandatory document. This form is a portion of the NEET UG admit card where students will have to mention their recent health status and travel history. All appearing candidates are advised to fill the form at home and get it signed at the exam centre, in the presence of an invigilator. Furthermore, candidates are requested to print all pages of the NEET UG admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

NEET UG 2023 ADMIT CARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Log on to neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG hall ticket 2023 link, when it releases.

Step 3: On the new window, log in using the application number and date ofNTA, UG birth.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NEET UG admit card for future reference.

This year, the NTA will conduct the NEET 2023 exam for UG medical admission at different centres located in 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

