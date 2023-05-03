NEET UG 2023 Admit Card to Release Soon; Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 admit card soon. Medical aspirants who registered for the NEET UG 2023 exam can download the admit card from neet.nta.nic.in, when released. The hall ticket can be accessed by using the application number and date of birth (DoB) on the candidate portal. The NEET UG 2023 admit card will mention details such as candidates’ roll numbers, exam centre details, exam venue, reporting time and personal information among others.

Additionally, the hall ticket will also include instructions for the exam, dress code and things allowed or not inside the exam hall. It is to be noted that the NEET UG 2023 admit card will also contain a self-declaration form, which is a mandatory document. This form is a portion of the NEET UG admit card where students will have to mention their recent health status and travel history. All appearing candidates are advised to fill the form at home and get it signed at the exam centre, in the presence of an invigilator. Furthermore, candidates are requested to print all pages of the NEET UG admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Log on to neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG hall ticket 2023 link, when it releases.

Step 3: On the new window, log in using the application number and date ofNTA, UG birth.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NEET UG admit card for future reference.

Students will have to leave back their admit cards and pages used for rough work in special boxes that will be placed in the exam venue, once the entrance exam is over.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate candidates will be conducted on Sunday, May 7 in pen and paper mode. The entrance test will be held from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM across India as well as cities outside the country in about 499 cities. NTA has already issued the NEET UG exam city slip 2023 for students to plan their travel arrangements.

