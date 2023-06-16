NEET UG 2023: After Release of Final Answer Key, Students Allege Discrepancies in Result and OMR Sheet

Several students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 have come forward with claims of discrepancies in the announced results. A wave of concern has swept through students and parents alike as they shared their findings on social media, seeking clarification from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG 2023 OMR sheets were posted on Twitter by students and parents, demonstrating a stark contrast between the marks obtained as per the OMR sheets and the marks declared in the official results. Frustrated with the apparent inconsistencies, individuals affected by this issue have requested the NTA to address the matter and provide an explanation for the disparities.

One parent, expressing distress, shared on Twitter, “As per the OMR uploaded on the official website of NTA, the marks of @kamalgarg1679’s son are supposed to be 658 out of 720. However, the result card shows only 464 out of 720. Attaching a screenshot of the OMR. @DG_NTA, please cross-check and give clarification."

This sentiment was echoed by a concerned student who shared their OMR sheet, stating, " Dear sir, I Prabhudutta Panda a NEET 2023 aspirant with roll no 3604020498. As per the OMR sheet and answer key provided by NTA I scored 598, but after result declared, it was 403 only"

Adding to the growing chorus of discontent, another user wrote, “My niece has scored 639 marks in NEET UG 2023 according to the OMR and answer key provided by you, but the declared result is showing only 59 marks obtained. Kindly look into this and help me understand what to do."

Comments under these posts revealed numerous students sharing similar grievances, with one user admitting, “Actually it’s true I scored 608 in omr but got less than that."