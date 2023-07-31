Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » NEET UG 2023: Andaman- Nicobar Releases Provisional Merit List At collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

NEET UG 2023: Andaman- Nicobar Releases Provisional Merit List At collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Candidates who have obtained a rank in the NEET UG exam can now access provisional merit list for admission to the ANIIMS through the common admission portal at collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Advertisement

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 12:31 IST

Andaman &amp; Nicobar Islands, India

For the academic year 2023-24, ANIIMS (Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences) has received approval for 114 MBBS seats (Representative Image)
For the academic year 2023-24, ANIIMS (Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences) has received approval for 114 MBBS seats (Representative Image)

The Andaman and Nicobar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling preliminary merit list for admission to the MBBS program is announced. The merit list for Andaman and Nicobar MBBS 2023 admission for qualified students is produced based on NEET rank and scores. Only registered candidates are given access to the Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG merit list from andssw1.and.nic.in .

NEET UG 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official visit, collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Step 2- Under latest announcement section, check the link of the provisional merit list.

Advertisement

Step 3- Select the link and will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4- Download the allotment seat status for future references.

The name of the candidates, gender, date of birth, category, NEET roll number, NEET percentile, NEET rank, and remarks are all included in the provisional merit list. The authority has called candidates for the counseling process based on state rank. Round 1 counseling and verification will take place from August 3 to 8, with the final merit list being posted on August 1 at 5 PM.  The last date for applicants to join the allotted course is August 8.

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR NEET UG COUNSELLING: IMPORTANT DATES

- Submission of application begins: July 21 (10 AM)

- Last date of submission of application: July 28

- Publication of provisional merit list: July 29 (5 PM)

- Appeal and grievance: July 31 (5 PM)

- Display of final merit list: August 1 (5 PM)

- Round 1 counselling and verification: August 3 and August 4

- Last date of joining: August 8

Advertisement

- Round 2 of counselling and verification: August 27

- Last date of joining: September 1

- Mop-up counselling: September 10

- Last date of joining: September 15

top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • - Commencement of academic session: September 1

    For the academic year 2023-24, ANIIMS (Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences) has received approval for 114 MBBS seats. Admission to these seats will be conducted through both the All India quota counselling and the state quota counselling, with preference given to NEET-qualified students. Among the total approved seats, 17 seats will be filled through online counselling by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under the All India quota. The remaining 97 seats will be admitted under the state quota, consisting of 10 for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 87 for various categories.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves tr...Read More

    first published: July 31, 2023, 12:31 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 12:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App