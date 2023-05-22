NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Counselling Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on May 7 this year. More than 2 lakh candidates are currently waiting for the exam conducting body to release the NEET UG 2023 answer keys. According to reports, the NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key is expected to release soon on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, NTA will issue the response sheet as well as the question paper for the medical entrance test. Students will also be given a specified time to raise objections, if necessary, against the NEET UG answers key.

Once the objections are reviewed by subject experts, the NEET UG final answer key and result will be declared by the NTA. Following that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the counselling schedule based on which admissions will be granted as per NEET ranks.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Process

To apply for NEET UG counselling, the general category students need to score a minimum of 50th percentile, while the ST/ SC and OBC candidates will have to score in the 40th percentile. It is important to note that the National Testing Agency prepares the merit list for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) counselling by using the NEET UG results. The Agency also provides details on qualified students from every state to the respective authorities, as part of the 85 per cent state quota counselling.

MCC will hold the NEET UG 2023 counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats in government dental and medical colleges in India. Through this NEET UG counselling, about 100 per cent of seats will be allotted in deemed or central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC/AFMS, and for BSc nursing courses.

The NEET UG counselling process will be held in four rounds which are round 1, round 2, mop up and a stray vacancy round. Students need to register themselves first to participate in the counselling process after which they will have to fill the preferred choices of programme and colleges.