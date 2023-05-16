NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Expected Soon, Know Top 25 Medical Colleges In India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) to over 2 million candidates in 499 cities across India, as well as 14 cities outside the country on Sunday, May 7. It is expected that the National Testing Agency will soon release the answer key for the NEET UG 2023. No date has been announced by the NTA for the NEET UG 2023 answer key yet, though some media outlets have suggested that the NEET answer key may be released by the end of the month.

Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG provisional answer key 2023 from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG provisional answer key will be released along with the recorded responses and the OMR answer sheet. The final answer key will be made based on the suggestions obtained from students and will be put out along with the results by the NTA.

With their NEET 2023 marks, successful candidates will be able to gain admission to top medical colleges for MBBS, BDS, and AAYUSH courses. Check out the top 25 medical colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 ratings.

NIRF 2022 - TOP 25 MEDICAL COLLEGES IN INDIA

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: BHU

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: King George`s Medical University

Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 14: St John’s Medical College

Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur

Rank 17: Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Rank 20: SRM IST

Rank 21: Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 22: AMU

Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College

Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

NEET cut-offs are divided into two categories: qualifying cut-offs and admission cut-offs. The qualifying cut-off is the lowest mark an examinee must achieve in order to pass the admission exam. The admission cut-off, on the other hand, is the last rank at which admission is given.

The general difficulty level for the NEET UG this year, according to students, ranged from easy to moderate. In terms of difficulty, botany was considered the easiest subject, which was followed by zoology. Physics was also classified as easy to moderately tough. Overall, the 2023 NEET UG was deemed to be slightly simpler than NEET UG 2022. Chemistry was deemed to be slightly more difficult than the previous year.