NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Expected Soon, Know Top 25 Medical Colleges In India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) to over 2 million candidates in 499 cities across India, as well as 14 cities outside the country on Sunday, May 7. It is expected that the National Testing Agency will soon release the answer key for the NEET UG 2023. No date has been announced by the NTA for the NEET UG 2023 answer key yet, though some media outlets have suggested that the NEET answer key may be released by the end of the month.
Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG provisional answer key 2023 from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG provisional answer key will be released along with the recorded responses and the OMR answer sheet. The final answer key will be made based on the suggestions obtained from students and will be put out along with the results by the NTA.
With their NEET 2023 marks, successful candidates will be able to gain admission to top medical colleges for MBBS, BDS, and AAYUSH courses. Check out the top 25 medical colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 ratings.
NIRF 2022 - TOP 25 MEDICAL COLLEGES IN INDIA
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: BHU
Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: King George`s Medical University
Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Rank 14: St John’s Medical College
Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur
Rank 17: Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Rank 20: SRM IST
Rank 21: Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 22: AMU
Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College
Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
NEET cut-offs are divided into two categories: qualifying cut-offs and admission cut-offs. The qualifying cut-off is the lowest mark an examinee must achieve in order to pass the admission exam. The admission cut-off, on the other hand, is the last rank at which admission is given.
The general difficulty level for the NEET UG this year, according to students, ranged from easy to moderate. In terms of difficulty, botany was considered the easiest subject, which was followed by zoology. Physics was also classified as easy to moderately tough. Overall, the 2023 NEET UG was deemed to be slightly simpler than NEET UG 2022. Chemistry was deemed to be slightly more difficult than the previous year.