NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Out at neet.nta.nic.in, How to Raise Objection

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 provisional answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Along with the answer key, scanned images of the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses have also been made available on the website. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till tomorrow, June 6 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 7. The NTA is yet to make an official announcement on the date and time of the result. After cross-checking candidates’ feedback on the answer key, it will be reviewed and if required, changes will be made to the final answer key, following which results will be released.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on NTA NEET 2023 official answer key link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Candidates can file objections, if any, by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To do so, candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth. It should be noted that candidates would be required to pay Rs 200 for each objection. They can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying Rs 200.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: How to Calculate Probable Scores

Candidates can also download the answer key and match their answers. They can calculate the correct and incorrect answers. As per the NEET 2023 marking scheme, if your answer is right, you will get four marks and if your answer is wrong, one mark will be deducted. The test was conducted for a total of 720 marks with questions from physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics.