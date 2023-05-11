NEET UG 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon, Check Result Update, Marking Scheme

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 was successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7. The exam conducting body is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 answer key soon on the official website of NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is yet to make an official announcement on the date and time of the answer key and result.

The test was conducted for a total of 720 marks with questions from physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. The overall difficulty of NEET UG 2023 was easy to moderate, claimed students. The order of difficulty in different subjects marked botany as the easiest, followed by zoology. Physics was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level, they added.

NEET UG 2023: Marking scheme

-For every right answer/appropriate answer, four marks will be awarded.

-For a wrong answer/ incorrect option marked, one mark will be deducted.

-For unanswered questions, no marks will be given.

As per the previous year’s cut-off list, candidates belonging to the general category needed to secure the 50th percentile to qualify for the exam. Those under the SC, ST, OBC, and OBC - PwD categories had to secure at least the 40th percentile, while for those belonging to the general - PwD category, the cut-off was the 45th percentile. Candidates can check the marking scheme for NEET UG 2023 exam below.

Every government college across the country follows its own cut-off marks. We have listed down a few colleges with their expected cut-off for general category candidates.

NEET 2023: Expected cut-off for government medical colleges

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences: NEET Rank (14,573) and NEET Score (612)

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa: NEET Rank (13,713) and NEET Score (615)

Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya: NEET Rank (12,285) and NEET Score (618)

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna: NEET Rank (6,195) and NEET Score (639)

Government Medical College, Datia: NEET Rank (13,406) and NEET Score (615)

Government Medical College, Ratlam: NEET Rank (12,510) and NEET Score (618)

Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur: NEET Rank (12,062) and NEET Score (619)

Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada: NEET Rank (14,782) and NEET Score (612).

Meanwhile, the All India Student’s Union (AISU) has written to the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the Education Ministry demanding two attempts at NEET. If the request is fulfilled, then students will get adequate time and opportunity to prepare for the single largest medical entrance examination in India, they said.