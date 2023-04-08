NEET UG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens at neet.nta.nic.in, How to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam can edit some details on their application forms till April 10 up to 11:50 pm. The corrections can be done on neet.nta.nic.in.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates," reads the NTA notification. It is to be noted that an additional fee will be required to edit some details.

Also read| NEET UG 2023: Know Top Medical Colleges in India as per NIRF

Advertisement

NEET UG 2023: How to Edit Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG 2023 correction link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details correctly on the portal.

Step 4: Then edit the form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Cross-check the form once before the final submission.

Step 6: Take a printout of the edited form for future reference.

In case of a change in category, gender, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the student may be charged an additional fee, if applicable. Also, the extra payment made will not be refunded, if any.

NEET UG 2023: What Can You Edit

Here’s the list of changes allowed on NEET UG 2023:

Advertisement

-No student will be allowed to change mobile number, email address, permanent and present address.

-Meanwhile, candidates (Aadhaar verified) can edit their father or mother’s name, category, sub-category (PwD), passing year of Class 10 and 12 board exams along with exam city and medium. Also, documents supporting these changes need to be uploaded by candidates.

Advertisement

-The non-Aadhaar verified students can change either their name, father’s or mother’s name (only one), date of birth (DOB), category, sub-category (PwD), gender, exam city and medium, and passing year of Class 10, 12 board exams. They will also have to upload supporting documents, as and when required.

Advertisement

The NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 from 2 PM to 5 PM in pen and paper mode. It will be held as a common and uniform entrance exam throughout India as well as in cities that are outside the country. The admission of eligible candidates is based on the NEET result, seats available in selected colleges, choices of colleges as well as programmes, reservation criteria and other important factors.

Read all the Latest Education News here