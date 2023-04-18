NEET UG 2023: Aspirants Demand Postponement Citing Lack of Preparation Time, Seek Help From PM Modi

The online registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2023 concluded on April 15. The entrance exam for admission into undergraduate medical courses is set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7. Meanwhile, a section of medical aspirants is demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam by at least a month.

In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students said that the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam. They claim NEET is a crucial turning point in their lives, and they do not want to have their future put at risk due to a lack of preparation time.

Students, using hashtags such as #NEETUG23 and #neetugpostpone, posted their concerns on social media to draw attention to their requests. One user said that while the academic calendar runs for 12 months, they had been given only 10 months to prepare for the exam. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet, an aspirant requested an extension in exam dates claiming that students were not given enough time for preparation.

A NEET aspirant also demanded an extension in the registration window, suggesting that many students were not able to complete the NEET UG registration due to various issues.

NEET UG 2023 registration closed on April 15 following an extension. The registration was previously slated to end on April 6 but was pushed to accommodate more aspirants. Close to 240 students had approached NTA demanding an extension in registration citing payment failures, errors in uploading documents, and server-down issues as the reasons for not being able to fill NEET UG 2023 application form.

NEET 2023 is set to be conducted in 13 languages English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil. Every year, approximately 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. NEET is mandatory for anyone seeking admission in medical courses including MBBS. From this year onwards, NEET scores will also be used for admission into BSc Nursing Course being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals.

