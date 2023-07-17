NEET UG 2023 Counseling: 542 Medical Colleges Offer 99,313 MBBS Seats

NEET UG counselling has released its schedule, comprising four rounds of comprehensive selection procedures. The first round of registration process will commence on July 20, and conclude at noon on July 25. Interested and eligible candidates can view the complete schedule on the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website at moc.nic.in.

This year, nearly 11,45,976 students qualified for the NEET UG examination list to take admissions. They will now apply for admission to 542 medical colleges and 313 dental colleges across the country. As the counselling process begins, students have the opportunity to secure seats in 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), 52,720 AYUSH and 603 Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSC) courses.

MCC has made available 15 All India Quota seats in government colleges, as well as 100 seats in deemed and central universities, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Medical College, AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, and the B.Sc Nursing program. The UG medical counselling will be conducted in four distinct rounds: round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round for NEET AIQ in 2023.

Advertisement

In Bihar, the total number of seats available in government and private medical colleges is approximately 2,200. Among these, 11 government colleges are offering a combined total of 1,150 seats for MBBS and Dental programs.

The courses included are:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery

Eligibility Criteria

NEET UG-qualified candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 counselling. Jammu and Kashmir candidates are also eligible for All India NEET counselling. Registration on the MCC website is required and AIQ counselling for Deemed Universities is open to all NEET-qualified candidates.

How to Apply?

Advertisement

Register and make payment for MCC NEET

Fill and lock choices for NEET 2023 counselling

Round 1: Seat allotment and result announcement

Report to allotted Medical/Dental College (with free entry/exit option)

If vacant seats for Round 2 are available-

Register (if required) and fill in posts for NEET counselling