NEET-UG 2023 Counselling Dates To Be Out Soon, Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 on June 13. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET-(UG) 2023 counselling dates for all qualified candidates. The eligible students have to register themselves online at mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling. The MCC NEET counselling 2023 will have 15 per cent for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent for deemed or central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC/AFMS and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET.

The counselling process of NEET AIQ 2023 will be conducted in four rounds which are round 1, round 2, mop up and stray vacancy. The number of rounds may also increase depending on the seat vacancy. The seats are allotted based on the NEET 2023 rank, choices opted by the candidates, seat availability and reservation if fall in the category.

The aspirants can get admission to 99,013 MBBS, 52,720 AYUSH, 27,868 BDS, 1,899 AIIMS, 525 BVSc, AH seats and 249 JIPMER seats, through the NEET(UG) counselling.

NEET-UG Counselling 2023: How to register

Eligible candidates have to register to participate in the counselling rounds have to go through the following steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the online registration tab

Step 3: enter your NEET Roll Number, password and security pin

Step 4: Fill in the required details like name, registration number, personal details, academic details and details mentioned on your NEET result.

Step 5: Pay the asked amount and submit. Also, remember to take a printout of the registration form once done.

NEET Counselling 2023: Document Required

After the registration, students reporting to the allotted institute for the further process of admission must carry the following original and photocopies of these documents with them: