NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be Announced on August 18

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 All India Quota (AIQ) round 2 counselling on August 18. The procedure of seat allocation began on August 16 and will be completed tomorrow, August 17. The official website, mcc.nic.in, is where students who enrolled for round two may view the seat allotment results, once it is released.

On August 19, after the release of the seat allocation list, students must upload their supporting documentation on the MCC’s official website. Between August 20 and August 28, candidates have to report to their designated colleges. Over the course of August 29 and 30, the institutes will check the data of newly enrolled students and verify them.

For round three of the NEET UG 2023 seat allotment, there won’t be a provisional seat matrix issued. The window for registering for round 3 will begin on August 31 and come to an end on September 4 at 12 PM. The payment facility will begin at the same time and conclude at 8 PM on September 4.

The round three of choice filling is scheduled to begin on September 1 and end on September 5 at 11:55 PM. The option locking period will commence at 3 PM on September 5 and end at 11:55 PM on the same day. From September 6 to 7, seat allocation will be processed, and on September 8, results will be made public. Candidates must upload their supporting documentation for round 3 on the MCC site by September 9. Candidates will have to report at designated institutions from September 10 to 18, and colleges will verify documentation for the enrolled candidates on September 19 and 20.