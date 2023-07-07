NEET UG 2023: Counselling Schedule Likely To Release This Week At mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 schedule is likely to be release this week by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation from the examination authorities a few reports claim that the counselling session is expected to start in July.

NEET 2023 counseling will be handled by the State Counseling Authorities for the 85% State Quota seats, and by MCC for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. In total, 20,38,596 candidates applied for the NEET UG 2023 exam; 11,45,976 of them were shortlisted. The NEET 2023 Counseling Process involves registration, choice filling, option locking, seat assignment, seat assignment results, and reporting to designated colleges.

Based on the NEET 2023 results, the MCC NEET 2023 counselling system selects students for admission to MBBS/BDS programs under AIQ, deemed institutions, and ESIC/AFMS colleges across the country. Passing the NEET exam is a requirement for enrollment in these medical programs. There are two varieties of NTA NEET counseling: All India and State.

NEET UG 2023: List of documents required

— NEET UG 2023 Admit and Rank Card

— Copy of NEET UG 2023 Application

— 10th Board Exam Marksheet and Pass Certificate

— 12th Science Marksheet and passing certificate

— Birth certificate

— Category certificate (if applicable)

— Provisional allotment letter

— Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card or passport

— Passport-size photographs

— Domicile Certificate