NEET UG 2023 Counselling Underway; Check State-wise Updates

The first-round counselling for the NEET UG 2023 began on July 20. While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the counselling for 15 percent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, respective authorities of each state will oversee the remaining 85 percent of admissions. Students who fulfil the eligibility criteria and have scored the minimum NEET UG cut-offs can check the seat matrix and the list of participating medical colleges from the official website of the MCC, mcc.nic.in. The Round 1 counselling on the MCC website will conclude on July 25.

Some of the state counselling departments including Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have also begun the registration for the state-quota seats on their respective official websites. A few states have already closed the registration window for the NEET UG 2023 counselling. Odisha NEET UG counselling registration ended on July 15, while the application portal for Telangana NEET UG counselling closed on July 14.

The application window for the Punjab NEET UG counselling is also closed on July 21. The choice-filling process will get underway on July 26 at bfuhs.ac.in and will continue till July 30. After evaluating the preferences, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will allocate the seats to the candidates. The results of the first-round seat allotment will be declared on August 3.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Atal Medical and Research University is responsible for conducting the NEET UG counselling. The university has opened the registration window today. Candidates can submit their application by July 25 at the official website, amruhp.ac.in. The seat allocation results will come out on August 3.