NEET UG 2023: Female Candidate's Bra Strap Checked, Some Aspirants Told to Change Attire

Down the lane, there are various instances where National Testing Agency’s frisking policies have come under attack from social media. This time as well, two incidents have been reported from Maharashtra and West Bengal during NEET- UG 2023 examination. The incidences have received criticism from students, parents and from social media citizens as well.

During the NEET- UG 2023, some candidates alleged that they were asked to remove their attire or were asked to wear them inside out. Some even shared an instance where the authorities asked them to exchange clothes from their parents. Candidates who sat for the NEET- UG 2023 exam reported on social media and has now complained to the authorities. Some students even purchased cloths from nearby shops to adhere to the dress code mandated by the National Testing Agency.

The National Testing Agency has received various complaints from students. Taking cognizance of the same, NTA said it will issue, comprehensive instructions" to staff at exam centres to be mindful of sensitivities involved in frisking female candidates. Some social media posts by medical college aspirants says that there bra straps were checked, and inner wears were asked to opened. A report by Times Of India cited that a girl in an examination centre removed her kurta and was asked to wear it inside out.

The report quoted a doctor couple who said the manner is unacceptable and its not a correct way to treat students as it has the potential to disturb students mentally while appearing for such a critical examination. An applicant from HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor, Bengal, took to social media to report his experience. He said several candidates in the exam were asked to change their pants or open their inner wear. Through his post, the candidate reported that “Several girl students had interchanged their jeans with their mother’s leggings…" He wrote that since there were no enclosures or shops around the centre, and as a result, “girls had to change their dresses in an open playground along with boys, with their parents surrounding their children to protect them…"

The student also alleged that some students went inside the examination hall with just inner wear. The principal of the HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor, Bengal, however rejects such instances. She said certain students were not abiding by the dress code and hence asked to change their attire. While a parent representative said that primary class, untrained teachers are taken as invigilators and hence such incidences happens.

