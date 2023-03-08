NEET UG 2023: From Application Fees to Tie-Breaking Policy, Changes in Medical Entrance

The online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 is now live. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam through the official website neet.nta.nic.in by 9 pm on April 6. The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on Sunday, May 7.

The agency has made several changes in the medical entrance exam this time. From application fees to tie-breaking policy to exam cities, know the changes made in NEET 2023:

Increase in application fees

The NEET UG 2023 registration fee has been increased. Last year too, it was increased for all categories. For the general category, it is Rs 1700 this year. Last year it was increased to Rs 1,600, from Rs 1,500. For EWS and OBC-NCL categories, the fee is Rs 1600. Last year, it was increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and third gender categories it is Rs 1000. Last year, it was increased to Rs 800, from Rs 700 in 2021.

Decrease in exam cities

The number of examination cities has been reduced by NTA this year. It will be conducted in 485 exam cities in India and 14 exam cities abroad. Last year, the NEET UG was held in 543 cities. The number of exam cities outside India remains the same, but the exam cities in India have been reduced by 58.

Address proof to be uploaded during application

Candidates are required to upload their present and permanent address proof. “All candidates are required to upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023. The address proof may include AADHAAR Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, Voter ID card, etc.," reads the official notice.

Change in tie-breaking formula

In the past years, age and application number were part of the NEET UG tie-breaking policy, but NTA has removed the same criteria this year. This time, candidates obtaining higher marks/percentile scores in biology will be given preference, followed by chemistry, physics, less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct, less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in biology, followed by

chemistry, and physics.

NEET UG score to be used for BSc Nursing admissions

The NEET UG scores will be for admission to BSc nursing courses as well, NTA has informed. “MNS (Military Nursing Services) aspirants seeking admission to BSc Nursing Course being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2023 are required to qualify NEET and the NEET score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year BSc Nursing course," reads the official notice.

As per the schedule, the entrance exam will begin at 2 PM and end at 5.20 PM. “The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology)," reads the notice. As many as 50 questions in each subject will be further divided into two sections (A and B).

