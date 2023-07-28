The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University has released the Uttarakhand National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling schedule. The process for registration for the Uttarakhand NEET UG exam 2023 along with application form and fee has begun from yesterday, July 27, at 9 PM. Interested and qualified students can apply for the registration at hnbumu.ac.in. For admission to the MBBS and BDS programs, the deadline to submit an application is July 31.

On August 3, HNBUMU will release the results of the seat distribution. For rounds 1 and 2, the NEET UG online counseling registration fees is Rs 6,500 for all categories. After registering and paying the requisite money, candidates who did not register for round 1 of the Uttarakhand NEET counseling can participate in rounds 2 and 3. Therefore, for each round of counseling, a separate state merit list will be released and posted online. Admission to a total of 825 MBBS seats and 300 BDS seats will take place through Uttarakhand NEET 2023 counselling. It is worth noting that there are 700 seats in Uttarakhand for private medical college while government has 450 seats.

Meanwhile, MCC has completed the registration for qualified and shortlisted candidates. The last date for the round one registration was July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28 and the seat allotment result will be released on July 29. Documents can be uploaded on the MCC portal till July 30. Reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4. The college or institute will verify the data shared by the candidates on August 5 and August 6.