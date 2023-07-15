NEET UG 2023: Karnataka Counselling Registration Begins At kea.kar.nic.in; How To Apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Candidates can apply for it by visiting the official website of KEA atkea.kar.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the schedule, the deadline for completing the registration procedure is July 21, 2023, while the last date for payment of registration fees is July 22, 2023.

Candidates who have already registered for Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2023 now have the convenience of using their existing credentials to apply for NEET UG counselling. In addition, a Kannada Language Test is scheduled on July 25 exclusively for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. Simultaneously, the Medical Examination for Physically Disabled Candidates will also be conducted on the same date, offering equal opportunities for all.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: How to Apply

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the KEA: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the “UGNEET-2023 Online Application link for the candidates (Medical, Dental & AYUSH)" provided.

STEP 3: If you have already applied for the UGCET, review the information provided in your application form, make necessary changes, and confirm the details.

STEP 4: For new applicants, proceed with the registration process and upload the required documents.

STEP 5: Make the registration fee payment and submit the completed form.

STEP 6: UGCET candidates should separately download the document verification slip for UGNEET.

STEP 7: Fresh applicants must complete the document verification process on the scheduled dates and download the verification slip.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: Fees Structure

The registration fees for various categories of candidates are as follows: ₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat 1/PWD/GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates, ₹2500/- for Non-Karnataka candidates, and Rs. 5,500/- for NRI Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates. Payment of the fees can be made through a credit card or debit card issued by banks in India, internet banking, or bank challan.