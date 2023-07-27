NEET UG 2023: Karnataka Counselling Registration Ends Today At 6 PM; Register At kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the time period for NEET UG registration. Students who are interested can register themselves at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till today latest by 6:00 PM in accordance with the updated schedule. Candidates may apply for undergraduate degree programs in Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy, and dental care for the academic years 2023–2024. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) must, however, have been qualified in order to be eligible for admission.

KARNATAKA NEET UG COUNSELLING REGISTRATION 2023: HOW TO APPLY

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the “UGNEET-2023 Online Application link for the candidates (Medical, Dental & AYUSH)" provided.

STEP 3: If you have already applied for the UGCET, review the information provided in your application form, make necessary changes, and confirm the details.

STEP 4: For new applicants, proceed with the registration process and upload the required documents.

STEP 5: Make the registration fee payment and submit the completed form.

STEP 6: UGCET candidates should separately download the document verification slip for UGNEET.

STEP 7: Fresh applicants must complete the document verification process on the scheduled dates and download the verification slip.

KARNATAKA NEET UG COUNSELLING REGISTRATION 2023: FEES STRUCTURE

The registration fees for various categories of candidates are as follows:

-₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat 1/PWD/GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates