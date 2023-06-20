NEET UG 2023: Know The Criteria And Colleges You Can Get Admissions In

NEET UG 2023, held on 7th May across various centres in India, witnessed a massive participation of over 20 lakh students. The eagerly awaited results were finally announced on 13 June via the official website. Admissions to esteemed colleges are typically determined by cut-offs, entrance exam marks, and ranks.

Of the staggering number of test-takers, 11,45,976 students cleared the examination. However, securing admission to a specific college is not guaranteed for every qualified individual, as it depends on their AIQ (All India Quota) ranks.

Colleges accepting students with AIQ ranks ranging from 35,000 to 40,000 include RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, Mysore Medical and Research Institute in Mysore, and more. The list of colleges is as follows:

Advertisement

RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

Mysore Medical and Research Institute, Mysore.

Govt. Medical College, Kannur.

Dr R N Cooper Medical College, Juhu Mumbai.

Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda.

MG Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram Wardha

Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner.

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

For students with AIQ ranks between 40,000 and 45,000, notable institutions such as Calcutta National Medical College, Goa Medical College, R.N.T Medical College in Udaipur, and others are available for consideration. Let’s have a look at the list:

Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata.

Goa Medical College, Panaji.

R.N.T Medical College, Udaipur.

SHKM GMC, Nalhar, Haryana.

Advertisement

Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun.

Motilal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot.

Government Medical College, Kollam

Netaji Subhash Chandra College, Jabalpur

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem.

Those with AIQ ranks from 45,000 to 50,000 have options like ESI-PGIMSR in Kolkata and Chennai, Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Government Medical College in Dungarpur, and several more.

For state-specific information, students are advised to visit the official website of NTA NEET to access the cut-off details.