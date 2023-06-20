Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
NEET UG 2023: Know The Criteria And Colleges You Can Get Admissions In

More than 20 lakh students appeared for the exam and 11,45,976 students cleared it.

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 15:02 IST

Securing admission to a specific college is not guaranteed for every qualified individual.
NEET UG 2023, held on 7th May across various centres in India, witnessed a massive participation of over 20 lakh students. The eagerly awaited results were finally announced on 13 June via the official website. Admissions to esteemed colleges are typically determined by cut-offs, entrance exam marks, and ranks.

Of the staggering number of test-takers, 11,45,976 students cleared the examination. However, securing admission to a specific college is not guaranteed for every qualified individual, as it depends on their AIQ (All India Quota) ranks.

Colleges accepting students with AIQ ranks ranging from 35,000 to 40,000 include RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, Mysore Medical and Research Institute in Mysore, and more. The list of colleges is as follows:

RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

Mysore Medical and Research Institute, Mysore.

Govt. Medical College, Kannur.

Dr R N Cooper Medical College, Juhu Mumbai.

Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda.

MG Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram Wardha

Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner.

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

For students with AIQ ranks between 40,000 and 45,000, notable institutions such as Calcutta National Medical College, Goa Medical College, R.N.T Medical College in Udaipur, and others are available for consideration. Let’s have a look at the list:

Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata.

Goa Medical College, Panaji.

R.N.T Medical College, Udaipur.

SHKM GMC, Nalhar, Haryana.

Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun.

Motilal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot.

Government Medical College, Kollam

Netaji Subhash Chandra College, Jabalpur

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem.

Those with AIQ ranks from 45,000 to 50,000 have options like ESI-PGIMSR in Kolkata and Chennai, Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Government Medical College in Dungarpur, and several more.

For state-specific information, students are advised to visit the official website of NTA NEET to access the cut-off details.

    • NEET Counselling comprises two stages: 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 85% State quota. AIQ seats hold a reservation of 15% for applicants, excluding Jammu and Kashmir. The AIQ cutoff is determined by the Directorate General of Health Services on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

    NEET, previously known as AIPMT (All India Pre-Medical Test), is the national eligibility entrance exam for MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental institutes across India. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting this significant examination.

