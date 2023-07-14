NEET UG 2023: MCC To Begin Counselling Sessions On July 20; Check Schedule Here

The Medical Counselling Centre has released the schedule for NEET UG 2023 counselling at mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling. Candidates can continue to read this article to know the full schedule of NEET UG counselling. As mentioned by the notification, this is the tentative online schedule for NEET UG (MBBS/BDS/B.Sc nursing). The registration for the first round will begin from July 20, 2023. This year MCC has decided to complete the counselling session in three phases followed by mop-up round.

For round one candidates have to register and make payment of the exam fee between July 20- 25, 2023. From July 22 to July 26, choice filling is accessible. On July 26, the option locking window will be open from 3 pm until 11:55 pm. The first round’s seat allocation results will be made available on July 29. Reporting for the first round is due between July 31 and August 4, 2023. The second round will run from August 9 to 28. The third round of NEET UG counseling will take place from August 31 to September 18. The MCC NEET UG counseling round for open spots will run from September 21 to September 30.