NEET UG 2023: Medical Aspirants to File Fresh Petition in Bombay HC to Postpone Exam

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 7. Aspirants, however, have been demanding the postponement of the exam seeking more preparation time. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had refused to postpone the medical entrance test, suggesting that deferring the exam date will disturb the academic cycle.

The NEET UG 2023 medical aspirants are now planning to approach the Bombay High Court. They have been running social media campaigns, urging the government to postpone the exam, citing a shortage of time to prepare for the medical entrance exam.

A group of students is reportedly planning to file a fresh petition in the Bombay High Court for the referment of the entrance exam. “Friends 5 petitioner are ready to sign the petition we are just waiting for the @AliKaashifKhan sir for the reply once they reply we will file the petition in the Bombay High School let’s hope for the best," a medical aspirant posted on Twitter while using the hashtag postpone NEETUG 2023

Additionally, medical students from across the country are also using hashtags on social media such as #NEETUG2023POSTPONE and #postponeNEETUG2023 to raise their demands.

Days ago, a group of medical students formed an online petition on Change.org seeking for the NEET UG exams to be postponed. They requested that postponing the ‘NEET to just 15 days will not do any harm’. As per reports, more than 650 students have signed the petition. Further in the plea, the aspirants shared reasons as to why the NTA must postpone NEET UG 2023 exam.

The plea mentioned reasons for the medical exam clashing with other board exams, like Jammu, Punjab, and NIOS boards which are currently holding their respective exams. The aspirants feel that students have no time to prepare for the medical entrance test which is scheduled this month.

The NEET UG 2023 exam city slip is already available and candidates can download it from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA is expected to issue the admit card soon. The exam is set to be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

