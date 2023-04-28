NEET UG 2023: Medical Entrance Aspirants Seek Exam Postponement as They Await Exam City Slip

Many NEET aspirants are taking to social media platforms and demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam. A section of medical aspirants wants the exam to be postponed because National Testing Agency (NTA) has still not released the NEET 2023 Exam City Slip and Admit Card. However, there is no official notice issued regarding the postponement of the exam as of now and the exam will be conducted as scheduled.

Advertisement

Social media platforms like Twitter are flooded with Tweets requesting the agency to look into the matter and postpone the exam. With over a week left for the exam, the NEET UG exam city slip is expected today, April 28 and the admit card is likely to release four days prior to the exam.

Read | NEET 2023: Preparation Strategy To Ace The Medical Entrance Exam

Students, using hashtags such as #NEETUG23 and #neetugpostpone, posted their concerns on social media to draw attention to their requests. NEET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates will be informed about the reporting time and other exam details via the NTA NEET admit card.

Advertisement

NEET UG 2023 registration closed on April 15 following an extension. The registration was previously slated to end on April 6 but was pushed to accommodate more aspirants. Close to 240 students had approached NTA demanding an extension in registration citing payment failures, errors in uploading documents, and server-down issues as the reasons for not being able to fill NEET UG 2023 application form.

This year, a total of 20.8 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2023 Exam. Out of the total registrations, 11.8 lakh female candidates and 9 lakh male candidates have applied.

Read all the Latest Education News here