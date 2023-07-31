The North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong has released the round one merit list for the candidates. Applicants from 18 northeastern open category can take admission in the state’s medical colleges if shortlisted in round one. Candidates who had registered for Meghalaya NEET UG counselling 2023 can check their allotment status from the official website, neigrihms.gov.in.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to download round 1 merit list

Step 1- Visit the official website, neigrihms.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, under the latest announcement section check the link to download first round merit list.

Step 3- The pdf will automatically get downloaded on your electronic device.

Step 4- You can search your name or can press control F and search your name.

On August 4, candidates whose names are on the merit list must appear for the Meghalaya MBBS counseling round 1 of 2023. Additionally, it should be mentioned that candidates who scored at or above the cutoff of 538 marks and a NEET percentile of 96.3569045 or higher in the NEET UG 2023 are invited to the first round of counseling. Applicants who are selected for counseling must appear in person at the location with all required certifications and documents in original form and a photocopy when counseling is taking place.