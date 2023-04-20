NEET UG 2023: NTA Issues Notice Clarifying The Medium Of Question Paper

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification over the medium of question paper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam. NTA said that candidates who opted for English will be provided with a test booklet in English only, while those who opted for Hindi would be provided with a bilingual test booklet in English as well as Hindi.

Meanwhile, students who opt for regional languages will be given a bilingual test booklet in the selected regional language as well as in English. “The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the Regional Language in Yellow Colour, Urdu will be available in green colour," reads the official notice.

Along with the clarification, NTA has also released a list of specific exam centres for regional languages. Check the list below:

1. English: All Examination Centres.

2. English and Hindi: All Examination Centres in the country.

3. English and Assamese: Exam Centres across Assam.

4. English and Bengali: Examination Centres in West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands as well as Tripura.

5. English and Gujarati: Exam Centres in Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli as well as Daman & Diu.

6. English and Kannada: Examination Centres in Karnataka.

7. English and Malayalam: Examination Centres in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

8. English and Marathi: Examination Centres in Maharashtra.

9. English and Odia: Several examination centres across Odisha.

10. English and Punjabi: Examination Centres in Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi/New Delhi (including Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Meerut, Noida/Greater Noida).

11. English and Tamil: Examination Centres in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

12. English and Telugu: Examination Centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

13. English and Urdu: All Exam Centres across India.

NEET UG 2023 is set to be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The medical entrance exam will be held at designated centres in India as well as cities outside the country in pen and paper mode. NTA is expected to release the examination city intimation slip and admit card soon.

