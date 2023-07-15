NEET UG 2023: Punjab Begins Registration For Counselling At bfuhs.ac.in, Last Date July 20

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab initiated the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Interested candidates seeking admission to MBBS/BDS courses can register through the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. The deadline for applying for the counselling is July 20, 2023 while the last date for online payment of the registration fee is July 21, 2023.

The eligibility verification for minority candidates aspiring to join MBBS/BDS courses for the 2023 session will take place on July 24 and 25, 2023. The physical application form must be submitted by July 25, 2023. The provisional merit list will be published on July 26, 2023, and candidates have until July 27, 2023, to raise objections regarding the provisional merit list.

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

1. Applicants must have qualified for the NEET 2023 examination.

2. They must have completed the registration process for Punjab NEET 2023 counselling.

3. Candidates need to be residents of Punjab.

4. The minimum age requirement is 17 years as of December 31, 2023.

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023: How To Apply

To apply for the counselling process, candidates must follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the registration link for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling.

STEP 3: Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

STEP 4: Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment for the application fees.

STEP 5: If necessary, upload any required documents.

STEP 6: Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

STEP 7: It is recommended to keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Advertisement

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023: Fee Structure

The application fee for all candidates is ₹5000 + 18% GST (total ₹5900), while for SC candidates it is ₹2500 + 18% GST (total ₹2950). Please note that the payment should be made only through online mode. The allocation of colleges for admission will be based on the merit determined by NEET-UG-2023 scores and the candidate’s choice of preferred location during online counseling.